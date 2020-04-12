Two people accused of burglary and possession of narcotics have been arrested.
THE RECORDER
recorder@portervillerecorder.com
Gilberto Villarreal and Monica Coronado have been arrested. On Thursday, Porterville Police Department Detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 1100 block of North Maple Avenue in Lindsay.
The warrant culminated a month-long investigation encompassing two vehicle burglaries and a theft from Kohl’s Department store. In each of the thefts, Villarreal and his vehicle, a white Toyota Camry having a black top, had been identified through video surveillance as being involved.
Upon executing the search warrant, Villarreal was arrested and found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Coronado was also contacted within the home and initially provided the false name of her sister, knowing she had an active warrant for her arrest. Coronado was also identified through video footage as Villarreal’s accomplice during the recent theft from Kohl’s and she was found to have an active warrant for her arrest.
Both were booked into the custody of the Tulare County Sheriff. Anyone having information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Corporal Tyson Tashiro at (559) 782-7400.