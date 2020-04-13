The Tulare County Department of Health and Human Services reported two more people in the county died due to COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total of people who have died due to the coronavirus to 13.
As of noon Monday, The department also reported there are now 264 positive cases of coronavirus in the county. That's an increase of 27 over the 227 that was reported on Saturday.
The department reported about the two people who died over the weekend that one died on Friday and the other died on Sunday.
Twenty-five cases have been reported as travelers, 167 have been reported as person-to-person contact and 72 are still under investigation. Both individuals were over 65 and both received the coronavirus through person-to-person contact.
The department reported there are 22 cases in Lindsay and 21 in Porterville. The department also reported there are 156 cases in Visalia, 34 in Tulare, 29 in the Dinuba, Kingsburg and Woodlake areas and two in Pixley.
Thirteen cases are ages 0-17, 25 are ages 18-25, 62 are ages 26-40, 76 are ages 41-64 and 88 are ages 65 and older.
The department reported 15 people who tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered. The department also reported there are 413 people under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
Sierra View Medical Center last updated its numbers on Friday. At that time the hospital reported it had received 10 positive cases of the coronavirus and that four were inpatient cases. The hospital also reported two deaths.
The hospital reported it had 148 cases who had been tested with 116 testing negative and the results of 22 still pending. Sierra View also reported 1,215 tests had been conducted in the county.