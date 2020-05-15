(Editor’s note: Several readers have expressed concerns about the coverage and columns on the reported results of several patients and their treatment. The Recorder continues to note the experiences chronicled are just of these patients).
When Dave McDaniel is asked if the treatment of herbal supplements and detox cleansers he received helped him and his wife, Nancy, recover from COVID-19, he responds affirmatively.
“No question,” he said. “No question.”
McDaniel and another patient, Richie Hernandez, said the medication they took and the detox they went through that was prescribed by Dr. Stephen Meis helped them recover after they both tested positive for COVID-19. Meis is the medical director at Porterville’s Golden Sunrise Nutraceutical, Inc.
McDaniel was the longtime football coach at Strathmore High, who led the Spartans to the 1998 Valley title. He went on to become Delano High School’s athletic director before retiring in 2015.
But McDaniel,who lives in Strathmore, didn’t really retire as he and his wife Nancy work with GLOW International Ministries, which provides education, nutrition, health/hygiene, and spiritual resources to regions all over the world.
McDaniel and his wife have traveled all over the world, including Israel, France, Belgium, Sri Lanka, Japan, Great Britain, Canada and Norway.
Their trouble began when they returned from a trip to Denmark and the Netherlands. The week of March 16 they flew out of Amsterdam back to LAX.
McDaniel said he can’t say for sure where exactly he and his wife came down with COVID-19. It could have happened abroad, while they were on the plane, at LAX or at the hotel they stayed after they returned to the U.S.
McDaniel said he started to feel bad a couple of days after returning to the U.S. Then it really hit him hard. “For a couple of days I couldn’t get out of bed,” he said.
It’s a feeling Hernandez can relate to when he talked about the effect COVID-19 had on him. Hernandez lives in Lindsay and is the director of imaging, physical therapy, speech and the Cath lab at Sierra View Medical Center.
Even though he has dealt with health conditions such as diabetes and asthma and has dealt with his share of fatigue, he said he dealt with nothing like what COVID-19 caused.
“I didn’t really appreciate people describing the fatigue the virus gives,” Hernandez said. “It was the weakest I’ve ever felt.”
McDaniel said his wife eventually felt worse than he did. McDaniel said the original plan was for he and his wife to take Hydroxychloroquine.
McDaniel said he wife had taken Hydroxychloroquine, which is used to prevent and treat malaria, when she traveled to Africa.
“It was still up in the air when we came back to the U.S.,” said McDaniel about using Hdroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19. Since that time there has been more study done on the potential dangers of hydroxychloroquine when treating COVID-19.
Hernandez also began treating his COVID-19 with Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin. But Hernandez and McDaniel have the same doctor, Dr. Nirupama Vemuri of Porterville.
Hernandez and McDaniel both said she recommended Dr. Meis’ treatment. McDaniel said he and his wife never ended up taking hydroxychloroquine. “Dr. Vemuri is an excellent physician,” McDaniel said. “We trust her.”
“We just felt very comfortable doing the approach we did,” said McDaniel about Dr. Meis’ treatment they opted for.
“That’s when we turned the corner,” said McDaniel about how he and his wife recovered after Dr. Meis’ treatment.
But McDaniel and Hernandez are going through something else, the possibility of false positive tests. Hernandez has been tested five times and once tested negative but has tested positive again even though he now feels fine.
McDaniel said he and his wife also feel fine. They’ve been in self-quarantine since March 19. “As far as how we’re feeling we don’t have symptoms. We feel great.”
McDaniel said he tested negative on his third test but his wife is still positive after testing four times.
All Sierra View employees are required to have their temperature taken and on April 1 when Hernandez had his temperature taken it was a little high.
“I was feeling a little fatigued,” he said. “I was sent home because of protocol which was good.”
Hernandez’s 13-year-old son also tested positive for COVID-19 and has since tested negative. Hernandez’s whole household, including his wife and two other children, had to be quarantined where they were all isolated from each other.
Hernandez expressed how appreciative he was of the support from the Sierra View staff and community members. Sierra View staff would bring him large amounts of fruits and meals from such places as KFC. “I couldn’t believe it,” said Hernandez about the support he received from Sierra View staff.
Hernandez’s 13-year-old son’s football coach and Lindsay Chief of Police Chris Hughes also came to the house dressed in personal protective equipment to deliver a 31-inch TV, a PS-4 and three games through his son’s window.
Hernandez’s temperature stayed between 99 and 103 for a while. He eventually went with Vemuri’s recommendation to use Dr. Meis’ treatment, the EMERGENCY-D Virus Plan of Care. The treatment also included Hernandez going through detox in which he said Dr. Meis would personally come in personal protective equipment to supervise. “That’s courageous,” Hernandez said.
Because of the need for health care workers to return to work, Hernandez said the Centers for Disease Control has changed its requirements. Originally health care workers who had COVID-19 had to test negative twice before returning to work but now Hernandez said health care workers are allowed to return if they haven’t shown any symptoms for 10 days.
“Im at the end of the 10-day duration,” Hernandez said.
“I hope to be back next week,” said Hernandez about returning to work. “I’ve been working from home.”
About his family now, Hernandez said, “Everybody’s fine and healthy.”