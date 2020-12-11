Two men, one a convicted felon, was arrested after a traffic stop in Porterville on Wednesday.
David Arturo Gonzales, 29 of Porterville, and Jaime Salinas Meza, 30 of Portervlle, were arrested. At about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Porterville Police Department Officers conducted at on Main Street and Oak Avenue. A passenger, later identified as Gonzales, fled on foot from the stop and was apprehended within one city block. He was determined to have discarded a loaded firearm from the vehicle, which was seized. Gonzales is a convicted felon.
The driver, Meza, was determined to not have a license and to have been driving while under the influence of a controlled substance and he was also arrested.
Gonzales was booked into the custody of the Tulare County Sheriff for possessing the firearm as a felon, possessing ammunition, resisting arrest and being under the influence of a controlled substance. Meza was booked for DUI and driving without a license.