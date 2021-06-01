Two men accused of stealing a vehicle have been arrested.
Jose Hernandez, 67 of Porterville, and Miguel Villeda, 44 of Porterville were arrested.
On Monday shortly after 7 p.m. Porterville Police Officers initiated a traffic enforcement stop of a vehicle in the 500 block of South Main Street which was previously reported stolen from Tulare. Two occupants of the vehicle were detained without incident.
The driver was identified as Hernandez and passenger as Villeda. Hernandez had an active narcotic warrant for his arrest, Villeda was in possession of a concealed dagger and both were in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hernandez was arrested forPossession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony and the confirmed warrant. He was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility.
Villeda was arrested forPossession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of a Concealed Dagger, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. He was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility.