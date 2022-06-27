Two men accused of being involved in a shooting last week have been arrested.
Rogelio Martinez Jr., 21, and Jose Alfredo Tapia, 24, have been arrested.
Early Wednesday morning at about 12:45 a.m., Porterville Police Officers were called to a residence in the 300 block of North Villa Street for gunshots being fired by a suspect fleeing in a vehicle. Officers arrived on-scene, locating spent casings, the victim and witnesses. Officers were informed Martinez, and a person only known as Jose, showed up at the residence in a vehicle, fired several rounds from a pistol and fled the area.
At approximately 3:33 a.m., Officers located the suspect vehicle used in the shooting, with Martinez driving in the 500 block of North Balmayne Street. Officers conducted an enforcement stop and a struggle ensued as they attempted to arrest him.
During the struggle, Martinez attempted to strike one of the officers with his fist and was quickly subdued and taken into custody. At approximately 4:37 a.m., on-call Detectives were summoned and assumed the investigation.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 500 block of North Balmayne Street and collected evidence associated to the incident on Villa Street. Information obtained identified Tapia as the second suspect, which led Detectives to a residence in the 300 block of North Villa Street, close to where the original crime occurred.
During the investigation, Detectives located Tapia driving in the area of Cottage Street and Belleview Avenue and conducted a traffic stop where he was taken into custody without incident.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for Tapia’s residence, locating the pistol believed to have been used in the earlier crime, along with additional ammunition. Tapia was also discovered to have a prior felony conviction.
The firearm used in this crime was found to be a P-80 “Ghost Gun,” which has no serial number and incapable of being properly registered.
Martinez was booked for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Discharge of a Firearm with Gross Negligence, Obstructing an Executive Officer, Conspiracy, and two Misdemeanor Warrants. Martinez was booked at the Tulare County Jail with his bail being set at $135,000.
Tapia was arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Discharge of a Firearm with Gross Negligence, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon, Conspiracy, and Driving with a Suspended License. Tapia was booked at the Tulare County Jail with his bail being set at $50,000.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Skiles at the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.