Two people were killed and a total of five people were shot in a shooting in Ducor late Thursday afternoon.
At about 3:45 p.m., Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to the Ducor Shell Gas Station at 23314 A56 for a shooting.
When they arrived, Deputies found a man who had been shot. Deputies learned another man had been shot, but had been taken to a nearby hospital.
During the investigation, Deputies learned three additional gunshot victims had arrived at Delano Hospital.
TCSO stated it appears the victims at both hospitals were shot in the original shooting that happened in Ducor.
Two of the shooting victims have died and three are in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.