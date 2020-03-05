Two juveniles accused of fleeing a scene after a vehicle collided with a wall at Granite Hills High School have been arrested.
On Monday shortly before 2 p.m., Porterville Police Officers received reports from Granite Hills staff about a vehicle colliding with the retaining wall on the south side of the campus
Staff reported two male juveniles, ages 15 and 16, were fleeing the scene and continued to update the police department with the direction of travel by the juveniles. As officers arrived they attempted to contact the juveniles in the area of Thurman Avenue and Ruth Street.
They fled on foot through several backyards, however both were taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Additionally, one of the juveniles was found to be in possession of a dagger and the other had an outstanding arrest warrant.
Further investigation revealed the vehicle involved in the collision was stolen from a residence in the 100 block of east Putnam Avenue in Porterville.
Both juveniles were later booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility where they’re being held without bail.