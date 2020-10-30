Two historic structures in the Sequoia National Forest were destroyed by the Sequoia Complex Fire.
The Mountain Home Guard Station and the Grey Meadows Guard Station were destroyed by the Castle Fire, which is part of the Sequoia Complex, were destroyed in mid-September.
“The Castle Fire burned at an alarming rate of spread during the weekend of September 12-13,” said Western Divide Ranger District Ranger Eric LaPrice. “Fire officials had to forgo any attempts to insert firefighters into the area to protect structures in the path of the fire; firefighter safety had to come first.”
The Mountain Home Guard Station was built in the early 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps as a residence for forest service patrol officers stationed in the area. The exterior was constructed of redwood board over diagonal sheeting nailed to a standard wooden frame. The cabin had many original features, including kitchen cabinets and wood floors.
In recent years, Mountain Home Guard Station was available to the public as a recreation rental through the National Recreation Reservation System. Concessionaire Land Management maintained the cabin on behalf of the forest service.
Grey Meadows Station was one of many facilities built to establish a federal presence in the backcountry of the forest reserves of the Southern Sierra. It was both an administrative site and a fire station. Forty acres were set aside for the facility in 1908.
Lodgepole pine logs were hewed and shaved into studs, rafters and joists with adz and drawknife. Shakes for the roof and sides were split from blocks of sugar pine with froe and mallet. The flooring and the furnishings for the cabin were packed by mule train from Springville.
It was completed in 1916 at a cost of $90. An additional 10 acres were added in 1932. The 1930s saw construction of a nearby public campground.
There were not many trees around the Gray Meadows cabin. “Chances are this cabin caught fire from an ember cast upon it by the approaching Castle Fire,” LaPrice said. “Yet another significant loss of our history in the Sequoia National Forest.”