Two Harmony Magnet Academy students have been selected to perform with the California Orchestra December Honor Orchestra that will perform on Saturday, December 4.
Harmony's Yajari Aguilar on the violin and Dakota Heggie also on the bass were selected for the state honor orchestra. They were among nine Tulare County students who were selected.
The December CODA Honor Orchestra will consist of two high school orchestras, an Honors Symphony Orchestra, and an Honors String Orchestra as selected by audition. Due to safety protocols, CODA will host two in-person, simultaneous, one-day events.
One event will take place in Northern California, while the other will be in Southern California. Students in Central California had the option to choose where they will participate.
Aguilar and Heggie will participate in the Southern California concert. They will be joined by Alyssa Campos (cello) and Samuel Noricumbo (cello) from Redwood High School, and Hannah Wegley (viola) from University Preparatory High School. The southern event will take place at John Adams Middle School Performing Arts Center in Santa Monica.
Four Redwood students will participate in the northern event at Gunn High School in Palo Alto. Those students are Alexa Caballes (violin), Rose Candelaria (violin), Ben Lozano (cello), and Laine Roper (cello).
For more information about the event or CODA, visit codaorchestras.org/home.