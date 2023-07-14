Two Harmony Magnet Academy students are featured in the current Theatre Company's production of the award winning musical Into The Woods.
HMA 12th grader Caitlin Plumlee portrays Jack's mother and Samuel Edwards, an HMA 12th grader, portrays Rapunzel's Prince in the production.
Tickets are now available online for the production. The musical intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters’ wishes and quests. The main characters are taken from “Little Red Ridinghood,” “Jack and the Beanstalk,” “Rapunzel,” “Cinderella,” and other stories.
“This show felt very timely, considering the world we live in post-COVID,” said Bethany Rader, Theatre Company director. “It is so important for our students — our actors — to know that despite darkness, there is always light ahead. Into the Woods may have dark, melancholy themes but it is a reminder that life will be OK even without a ‘happily ever after’ and there are people always willing to rally around you.”
Into the Woods will be featured at Visalia's Rotary Theatre. Evening shows will be offered July 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, and 29 — beginning with a preshow at 7 p.m. A matinee show will be held Saturdays, July 22 and 29 — each beginning with a preshow at 1 p.m.
All tickets will be sold online and shows are expected to sell out. Tickets are $17 for general admission and $10 for Tulare County students in grades 1-12 with a valid ID. To purchase tickets, visit tcoe.org/TheatreCo/Tickets.