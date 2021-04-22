Circle J-Norris Ranch will hold two events designed to connect the community to the beauty of the field study site.
On Saturday, April 24, Circle J-Norris Ranch will host two outdoor yoga sessions led by local instructor Elizabeth Dieterle. Families and students are invited to attend and should bring a mask, comfortable walking shoes, water, and a yoga mat and towel.
Sessions will be held at 8 a.m. and 10. Registration is required as space is limited. Visit https://bit.ly/cirlejyoga for more information.
On May 8, Circle J-Norris Ranch invites the public to attend a poetry reading event from 9 until 11 a.m. The works of poets past and present will be shared and coffee will be provided courtesy of Wild Oak Coffee House in Springville.
The public is encouraged to register for the event at https://bit.ly/cirlejpoetry. Space is limited and COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Visitors are urged to bring a mask, comfortable walking shoes and water.
Circle J-Norris Ranch is the field study site of the SCICON School of Science and Conservation, and home to the UC Merced/SCICON Field Station. The program is located at 41893 Yokohl Valley Drive in Springville. For more information, visit tcoe.org/CircleJ or call (559) 539-2263.