Two men suspected of commercial burglary have been arrested.
Nathan Timmerman, 32, and Dennis Carlile, 45, both of Porterville were arrested.
On November 1 and November 2, Porterville Police Officers responded to a business in the 800 block of North G Street for separate burglary reports. During the investigation, it was learned numerous units and rooms had been broken into and property was stolen.
On Monday Officers began conducting follow-up investigation and learned the victim had located some of his stolen property at a residence in Porterville. Officers continued to work the leads, which led them to the residence belonging to Timmerman. Timmerman was contacted and identified as being in possession of various items of stolen property from the burglaries.
As the investigation continued, it led Officers to contact Carlile, who was also identified as being in possession of stolen property from the burglaries.
Timmerman and Carlile were arrested and booked at the Tulare County Sheriffs Office South County Detention Facility for Commercial Burglary and Possession of Stolen Property. Timmerman is being held in lieu of $130,000 bail and Carlile is being held in lieu of $70,000.