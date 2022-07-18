Two people accused in the murder of a 31-year-old Porterville resident have been arrested.
Vincent Anthony Pulido Saucedo, 26, and Marisol Lynda Arellano, 25, both of Porterville have been arrested. They're both accused in the murder of 31-year-old Morgan Paternoster of Porterville.
At about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Olive Avenue regarding a drive-by shooting that had just occurred.
Officers arrived on scene and discovered Paternoster, who had sustained a gunshot wound. Officers immediately began to render aid to the victim before emergency medical personnel transported him to a local hospital, where he died. Porterville Police Department Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
Over the next two days, Detectives worked diligently and developed evidence during the course of the investigation which linked Saucedo, to the murder. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Saucedo for one count of murder. In furtherance of their investigation, Detectives also obtained search warrants for a residence located in the sub 100 block of South H Street and the 500 block of South Main Street in Porterville.
On Friday at about 8 p.m., the Porterville Police Department S.W.A.T. Team executed the search warrants at both residences. Saucedo and his girlfriend Arellano were both detained as they both arrived to the residence in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Arellano was driving the vehicle used to commit the drive-by shooting. During the search of both residences, Detectives located and collected additional evidence related to the murder.
Saucedo was booked at the South County Detention Facility, on charges of Murder; Conspiracy to Commit Murder; Previously-Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm; Previously-Convicted Felon in Possession of Ammunition; and Gang Enhancement. He's being held without bail.
Arellano was booked at South County Detention Facility, for Accessory After the Fact. She's being held without bail.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.