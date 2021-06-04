Porterville Police Officers arrested two motorists while conducting a DUI enforcement patrol last Saturday.
Both of these arrests were for driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. In addition to the arrests for DUI, one person was taken into custody pursuant to a felony warrant and two motorists were issued citations for traffic violations.
“Driving under the influence is dangerous, illegal and irresponsible,”Lieutenant Mark Azevedo said. “Driving impaired is never excusable.”
Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
The Porterville Police Department reminds the public impaired driving isn't just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or “operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.
In another checkpoint held on May 28 no arrests were made. One person did receive a notice to appear in court due to a misdemeanor warrant.
Four motorists were issued a citation for driving while unlicensed and one passenger received a citation for possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a vehicle.
The checkpoint was held on the 400 block of West Olive Avenue from 8:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. A total of 337 vehicles passed through the checkpoint.
Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints isn't to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.
The Porterville Police Department will hold additional DUI/Driver’s License checkpoints in the coming weeks.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.