Two people have been arrested for possession of methamphetamine for sale after a traffic stop.
Jorge Osorio, 32, and Janine Osorio, 32, both of Porterville, were arrested.
At about 11:15 p.m. Friday, Porterville Police Detectives were in the 800 block of West Olive Avenue when they conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle.
During the stop Detectives contacted the driver, Jorge Osorio, and the passenger, Janine Osorio. Jorge was revealed to be on active probation and Janine was found to have active warrants for her arrest.
While conducting a search of Janine’s person, Detectives located approximately three separate packages of methamphetamine in her possession. The total weight was approximated ¾ of a pound of methamphetamine.
Janine and Jorge were arrested at the scene for Possession of Methamphetamine for Sales and Transporting Methamphetamine for Sales. Janine was also arrested pursuant to her arrest warrants.
Jorge and Janine were booked at the South County Detention Facility. Jorge is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail and Janine is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.