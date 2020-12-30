A man who Porterville Police say is a gang member and a women were eventually arrested in an incident that began as a traffic stop on Monday. The two were eventually arrested on Tuesday.
Jesse Torres, 29, who Porterville Police say is a gang member, and Frances Marie Vasquez, 30, were arrested.
At about 11:30 p.m. Monday, a Porterville Police Officer contacted Torres during a traffic stop in the 300 block of South Hockett Street for driving without headlights. A records check revealed Torres had warrants for his arrest, including a felony for PRCS violation.
As the officer was taking Torres into custody and handcuffing him, he began to fight and was able to break free with one handcuff on him after causing injury to the officer. Torres escaped custody and wasn't located.
Vasquez was a passenger in the vehicle and determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Vasquez was arrested and booked at the TCSO Jail.
Detectives with the Porterville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit began investigating this incident. Torres is a known member of a criminal street gang and a convicted felon.
The investigation led detectives to a residence in the 400 block of Camellia Street. Detectives contacted Vasquez who denied Torres was inside the residence.
Detectives then observed Torres attempt to exit the front door then retreat when he saw them. Torres was immediately arrested without incident. Additionally, Vasquez was arrested for harboring a fugitive.
A search warrant was obtained for the residence. Detectives located a loaded .45 caliber revolver improperly stored and easily accessible to the two children inside the residence, ages 6 years and 7 years. Detectives also located a loaded .22 caliber rifle, drug paraphernalia, and marijuana for sales.
Vasquez was arrested for Harboring a Fugitive, Child Endangerment, Possession of Marijuana for Sale, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Vasquez was booked at the Tulare County Jail where her bail has been set at $100,000.
Torres was arrested for Resisting Police Officer with Force or Violence, Battery of a Police Officer, Robbery, Child Endangerment, Possession of Marijuana for Sale, Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, felony and misdemeanor warrants. Torres was booked at the Tulare County Jail where his bail has been set at $185,000.