On June 23, at approximately 1:14 p.m., an officer of the Porterville Police Department conducted a traffic enforcement stop on Morton Avenue near Roche Street. The driver was identified as Michael Jones, who was on active Community Post Release Supervision. Jones was accompanied by Courtney Chatten.
During the investigation, Jones was determined to be operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver license. A subsequent search of the vehicle incident to Jones’ probation terms was conducted and a loaded high capacity rifle magazine containing live .223 rounds was found. Chatten was found to be in possession of a loaded high capacity magazine and a Taurus G2c 9 mm semiautomatic firearm. Jones and Chatten were convicted felons and were arrested without incident.
Jones was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s South County Detention Facility (SCDF) for felon in possession of ammunition and a high capacity magazine with a bail in lieu of $35,000. Wallis was also booked at the SCDF for felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition, and high capacity magazine with a bail in lieu of $35,000