Two people were arrested for outstanding arrest warrants while Porterville Police officers were conducting a DUI checkpoint last Friday. No DUI arrests were made at the checkpoint.
The checkpoint was held on Plano Street near the Tule River between 8:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m.
Additionally, six motorists were cited for operating a vehicle while unlicensed. A total of 217 vehicles passed through the checkpoint.
DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads.
Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.