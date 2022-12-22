Two people accused of stealing a flatbed trailer from Sunnyside Elementary School were arrested.
Claudia Isla, 47, and Luis Sanchez, 36 were arrested.
At about 8:45 a.m. Thurdsay, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to a burglary at Sunnyside Elementary School.
TCSO stated Deputies during their investigation learned the suspects cut the fence and stole a white 4x8 flatbed trailer from the property, worth about $7,000.
TCSO stated while checking the area, Deputies found the stolen flatbed trailer in the backyard of a home on 19700 Avenue 232 in Strathmore. TCSO stated Isla and Sanchez were in possession of the stolen trailer.
During the investigations, the suspects admitted to the theft. The trailer was returned to Sunnyside Elementary School.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.