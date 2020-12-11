Two people accused of possessing methamphetamine and other narcotics were arrested on Tuesday night.
Krystina Paul, 30 of Porterville, and Joshua Strange, 43 of Porterville, were arrested. At about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Porterville Police Officers contacted Paul and Strange at a residence in the 500 block of South Main Street.
During their contact, both displayed symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance. A records check revealed Strange to be on active probation and Paul to have an active warrant for her arrest. Both were detained.
Officers continued their investigation and a search ofPaul’s vehicle revealed her to be in possession of methamphetamine for sale. A search of Strange’s residence was conducted and he was found to be in possession of narcotic paraphernalia.
Paul was booked for the active warrant, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of methamphetamine for sale. Strange was booked for being under the influence of a controlled substance and being in possession of narcotic paraphernalia.