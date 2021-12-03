A couple accused of being in possession of ¼ pound of methamphetamine has been arrested.
Reymond Tanguma, 35, and Sara Llamas, 32, both of Porterville were arrested.
At about 9;15 a.m. Thursday, Porterville Police Officers were in the 900 Block of West Morton Avenue when they contacted a wanted subject and parolee, Tanguma, and his girlfriend, Llamas, in a motel room.
During a search of the room shared by Tanguma and Llamas, Officers discovered Tanguma was in possession of approximately ¼ pound of methamphetamine, a loaded firearm, and drug paraphernalia. Officers determined Tanguma was under the influence of a controlled substance and a previously-convicted felon.
During a subsequent search of Llamas’ vehicle, Officers discovered an additional ounce of methamphetamine, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia. Officers also determined Llamas was under the influence of a controlled substance and a previously-convicted felon.
Tanguma was arrested and later booked at the South County Detention Facility on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine for Sales; Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of Methamphetamine for Sales; Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance; Previously-Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm; and Previously-Convicted Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
Llamas was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility on charges of Previously-Convicted Felon in Possession of Ammunition; Possession of Methamphetamine for Sales; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.