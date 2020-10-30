Two people accused of being involved in a drug sale have been arrested.
Izaiah Aldaco, 20, and Sharie Soares have been arrested.
On Thursday at about 12:40 p.m. detectives with the Porterville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant at a residence located in the 400 block of West Springville Avenue. Upon arrival, detectives observed Aldaco conducting a drug sales transaction with Sharie Soares and both were detained.
Soares was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance and found to be in possession of cocaine and methamphetamine, for which she was arrested. Findings of the search warrant included approximately 9 grams of cocaine, two loaded pistols, various prescription pills, scale, packaging materials, and other items associated to the sales of narcotics.
Soares was booked and released on a signed agreement to appear and Aldaco was booked at the Tulare County South County Detention Center.