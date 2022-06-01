Residents in the City of Porterville with even addresses will be able to water their lawns on Wednesdays beginning today.
The city is switching from Phase IV of its watering schedule to Phase III of its watering schedule, beginning today, June 1. The new schedule in which the city's residents will be allowed to water twice a week will be in effect through September 30.
Previously residents were allowed just to water once a week as those with odd addresses were allowed to water on Saturdays and those with even addresses were allowed to water on Sundays. But now along with the weekends, residents will be allowed to water once during the week as well. Residents with odd addresses will be allowed to water on Tuesdays as well as Saturdays and residents with even addresses will be allowed to water on Wednesdays as well as Sundays.
There are still restrictions as no water is allowed between the hours of 5 to 10 a.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Watering with 48 hours of a measurable rainfall is also prohibited.
Excessive water runoff is also prohibited and watering of sidewalks and driveways is prohibited as well. Fountains are prohibited unless they use recycled water. The washing of vehicles is allowed as long as a hose with a shut-off nozzle is used.
A first violation in watering restrictions results in just a warning with a $100 fine for a second violation, a $200 fine for a third violation and a $500 fine for a fourth violation.
Since the city has implemented watering restrictions from June 2015 through April 22 it has reported the gallons per capita per day usage rate of water has been reduced by 25 percent in the city.