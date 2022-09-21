An effort of more than 50 years to secure federal water rights for the Tule River Reservation has moved one step closer to fruition.
On Tuesday, U.S. Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein announced they introduced legislation last week to formally recognize the Tule River Tribe’s reserved water rights.
Senate Bill 4870, which also quantifies the amount of water from the south fork of the Tule River that Tribe has rights to and provides up to $568 million in funding, was referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. The legislation would finalize an effort of more than 50 years by the Tule River Tribe to provide clean drinking water, Feinstein's office stated.
As California and the West continue to experience a historic megadrought, the bill would help provide water security to Tule River citizens “now and for generations to come,” Padilla said in a statement Tuesday.
“Water is a sacred and necessary resource for Tribal Nations and for all people,” he said. “It is long past time for the federal government to live up to its trust and treaty responsibilities to the Tule River Tribe. We must codify this water settlement and ensure the continued strength of Tribal Nations now and into the future.”
The Tule River Tribe is the second largest tribe in the state with more than 1,900 members. The Tribe often lacks enough drinking water during the summer and is forced to import bottled water for basic household needs, Feinstein stated.
Tule River Tribe officials have stated it goes through on an annual basis what happened to East Porterville in 2015 that made national news.
“This is unacceptable, especially considering the tribe has been working for decades to restore sufficient water on its reservation,” Feinstein said in a statement.
In 1971, the Tribe began working to secure federally reserved water rights to store water on its reservation. Over the next three decades, it studied possible storage options and, in 2007, entered an agreement with downstream users to ensure the proposed storage project wouldn't adversely affect their access to water.
Padilla and Feinstein’s legislation would ratify the agreement and would also transfer nearly 10,000 acres of federal lands in the Sequoia National Forest into trust so the Tribe can manage the headwaters of the watershed.
Tule River Tribal Council Chairman Neil Peyron praised Padilla and Feinstein for introducing the legislation, the Tule River Water Rights Settlement Act of 2022. Feinstein's office stated the bill would resolve 100 years of water claims and provide “certainty” to the Tribe’s right to clean water.
“The bill captures decades of hard work on a real solution in our drought-stricken homelands and is also beneficial to our neighbors, the downstream agricultural community, that depend on the South Fork of the Tule River,” Peyron said in a statement. “Our senators listened and agree that Tule River's water crisis must end in 2022.”