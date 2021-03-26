The Tule River Public Health Authority Mass Vaccination Event for Tule River Tribal Members, Reservation Residents and Native Americans who qualify in the Purchase Referred Care Delivery Area living in Tulare County will be held Saturday, March 27.
The Tule River Indian Health Clinic Inc. will hold the mass vaccination event Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Eagle Mountain Casino Event Tent, 681 S. Reservation Road. The Tule River Indian Health Center Inc. will have 500-plus doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine available for walk-up vaccinations. No appointments will be taken, doses will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Lunch will be provided to the first 300 who are vaccinated.
The event is being held to provide an additional vaccination source for eligible Tule River Tribal members, residents of the Tule River Indian Reservation and Reservation, essential workers of the Tule River Indian Tribe, Tule River Indian Health Center Inc. and Eagle Mountain Casino ages 18 and up who may otherwise have a hard time receiving a vaccine.
Those who can be vaccinated are all Tule River Indian Reservation residents who are 18 years old or older;. all members of the Tule River Tribe who are 18 years old or older; Native Americans living in Tulare County who qualify within the Purchase Referred Care Delivery Area and have high-risk medical conditions, which inlcude:
cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down syndrome, heart conditions, weakened immune system from solid organ transplants, severe obesity (BMI>4o kg/m2), pregnancy, Sickle Cell disease, smoking and Type 2 diabetes.
Also, anyone deemed an essential worker by the Tule River Tribal Council and are 18 years and older can be vaccinated.
At the Mass Vaccine Event attendees can expect extra steps to keep them safe throughout the event. Attendees will park in Lot No. 2 and a shuttle will take them to the event tent. Everyone attending will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.