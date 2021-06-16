The Tule River Tribe will hold a groundbreaking at 8:30 a.m. Thursday for its new USDA and Tule River Fire Building.
The groundbreaking will be held where the building will be located at the Harry Lowe property just past McCarthy Ranch.
Tule River Tribal Council Chairman William J. Garfield will begin the groundbreaking with a welcome which will be followed by a prayer and song from Tule River Tribal Council secretary Carly Gomez.
Honored guest speakers will be Richard McDarment Sr. of the USDA and Zane Santos of the Tule River Wildland Fire Department. Honored guests will include Tule River Elders.
The Tribal Council, USDA staff and Tule River Wildland Fire staff will participate in the groundbreaking.
COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect at the ceremony as all those attending will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.