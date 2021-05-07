On Wednesday, a bill sponsored by the Tule River Tribe that would make it easier for Tribes to purchase property from other local agencies passed through a key state legislative committee.
Assembly bill 1180 sponsored by the Tule River Tribe and introduced by Assemblyman Devon Mathis, whose district represents the Porterville area, was approved by the Assembly Local Government Committee on a unanimous, bipartisan vote.
The Surplus Land Act now allows local government agencies to have a “first right” opportunity to buy surplus land from other local government agencies. AB 1180 would extend that same opportunity to tribes.
"Federally-recognized tribes often collaborate with local governments on region-wide planning that is beneficial for all members of our communities. We need to be able to work with local agencies to buy their surplus land under the same opportunities as other local governments," said William Garfield, Chairman of the Tule River Tribe.
The state currently requires local agencies to offer surplus land for sale first to local organizations to develop housing for low- to moderate-income households before those local agencies may enter negotiations or sell the surplus land to other individuals or entities for other purposes. Under the Surplus Land Act an exemption is provided to local, state and federal agencies to also be eligible to buy surplus land from local agencies.
AB 1180 would amend the California Surplus Land Act to also provide an exemption to make tribes eligible as well to buy surplus land from local agencies along with local, state and federal agencies.
"This bill will make it easier for tribal governments to work with other local governments on shared projects like firehouses and fire prevention, and water and sanitation, just to name a few," said Garfield.