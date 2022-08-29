The Tule Rive Tribe is asking for $6.6 million from the state to provide immediate assistance in helping the Tule River Indian Reservation with its dire water situation.
Tule River Tribe Chairman Neil Peyron has called on the the State Legislature and Governor Gavin Newsom to provide the funding to hep the Tribe deal with its immediate water crisis.
“Every Summer, the Tule River Tribe faces water shortages,” Peyron said. “This year, the problems are exacerbated by climate change, and one of our wells is running dry. As a result, dozens of residents must rely on bottled water or disrupt their families and move.”
Most summers, the Tule River Tribal people must adjust to insufficient water for drinking, basic hygiene, and sanitation, the Tribe stated. But this year’s problems are much worse, the Tribe added. The Tribe stated one of its wells is going dry, leaving dozens of residents in one neighborhood without water.
Tule River Tribal leaders organized donations of bottled water for Tribal members. But that water is only available for drinking and cooking, forcing some Tribal children to miss school and adults to miss work because they can't bathe or wash laundry.
With the lack of water, the Tribe is also concerned with fire protection. Tribal lands are still recovering from the 2017 Pier Fire and the 2021 Windy Fire.
Tribal leadership has worked for decades to address water issues that face the Tule River Tribe. The Tule River Tribe is close to securing a long-term solution to its water issues through a water rights settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Interior.
But reaching the federal agreement has taken time, and the Tribe needs assistance now, it stated. Earlier this year the Tribe asked the state for $30 million in short-term assistance to improve its water infrastructure.
That budget request included support from nearly two dozen legislators. Since that request, one of the Tribe's wells has gone dry.
The Tribe has reduced its request to $6.6 million in order to upgrade its existing reservoir and water treatment facility. The tribe is asking for the Governor’s support for this funding during the final days of the legislative session.
“Water is the life of the reservation,” said Peyron. “We simply cannot survive without receiving some help.”
While the Tribe needs immediate funding to deal with its current water crisis, in May it was awarded a grant that will help the Tribe provide for future water needs. the Tule River Tribe was awarded a $2 million grant to repair its existing intake system, replace the pipeline for the intake to the treatment plant and to install a storage tank. The Tribe was awarded the grant through the State Department of Water Resources small community drought relief program.