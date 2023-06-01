The Tule River Tribe is developing a renewable energy campus.
The Tule River Economic Development Corporation and the Tule River Tribe was one of two tribal entities to receive a grant to convert biomass to carbon-negative energy, the State Department of Conservation announced on Wednesday.
The Tule River Tribe and the Reding Rancheria Economic Development Corporation each received a $500,000 grant. The Department of Conservation announced the first six awards through the Forest Biomass to Carbon-Negative Biofuels Program on April 18. The two grants announced on Wednesday are also part of that program, but are specific to projects that will be implemented through tribal partnerships.
The state announced the investments will help meet Governor Gavin Newsom's goal of enhancing Tribal sovereignty and self-sufficiency while also contributing toward statewide goals for forest health.
The new awards bring the state’s total program investment to $4 million for projects designed to improve forest health, reduce wildfire risk, and improve the state’s watershed in the Sierra Nevada.
The Tule River Tribe's $500,000 grant will be used for the Kore Infrastructure's Kore/Tule River Forest Biomass to Carbon-Negative Biofuel project. The project will develop a forest biomass to carbon-negative hydrogen project on the Tule River Reservation.
Kore Infrastructure specializes in carbon negative projects. Officials state Kore’s unique technology fits the Tule River Economic Development Corporation’s goal to develop a renewable energy campus to meet the future demand for carbon-negative energy.
Both the Tule River Tribe and Reding Rancheria projects focus on repurposing “woody biomass waste” — treetops and branches, undergrowth such as shrubs and other forest litter removed to help preserve wildlife. Removal of the waste reduces the risks to public safety and wildfires, creates defensible space and supports other forest restoration projects.
“Funded projects are meant to show the technical viability of businesses creating value from this waste product, and support California’s drive toward alternative energy and climate resilience,” the Department of Conservation stated.
Tule River Economic Development Corporation CEO Dennis Ickes stated the project helps the Tule River Tribe to meet its goal of balance economic development with environmental protection.
“We are pleased Conservation has chosen Kore and TREDC as a recipient, knowing that this grant will help further our plans for an answer to climate change and a chance to further our economic development,” Ickes said.
“We congratulate these awardees and look forward to ongoing collaboration up and down the Sierra Nevada,” Conservation Director David Shabazian said. “Converting forest biomass waste into carbon-negative energy is a critical part of achieving California’s climate goals while reducing wildfire hazards, improving watersheds and supporting sustainable local economies in these regions.”
The department’s Forest Biomass to Carbon-Negative Biofuels Pilot Program funded the two projects in the Sierra Nevada region because they demonstrated technologies and plans for the creation of energy from Sierra Nevada-sourced forest biomass to help offset the use of fossil fuel, improve forest and community resilience and create economic development, the department stated.
Kore Infrastructure founder and CEO Cornelius Shields said the Tule River Tribe project serves two purposes.
“This first-of-its-kind project solves two of California’s most pressing challenges: reducing wildfire risk while decarbonizing transportation,” Shields said.
The facility will be owned and operated by the Tule River Tribe.
“We are proud to partner with the Tule River Economic Development Corporation in support of their energy independence goals,” Shields said. “Conservation’s support is critical to helping make renewable energy innovation like Kore’s available to all.”
The Forest Biomass to Carbon-Negative Biofuels Pilot Program is funded by a $50 million budget allocation made in 2022. The Department of Conservation administers the program along with the California Energy Commission and the California Air Resources Board, as well as other state entities.
All Phase 1 awards for the Forest Biomass to Carbon-Negative Biofuels Pilot Program are listed on the program’s webpage.