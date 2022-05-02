Two more local agencies have received seven figure grants from the state for much needed water infrastructure projects.
The Tule River Tribe and the Lindsay-Strathmore Irrigation District were the latest agencies to receive grants through the State Department of Water Resources Small Community Drought Relief program. Their projects were approved by the State Water Resources Control Board.
The two projects were among the 17 projects that were awarded grants in the seventh round of grants that have been awarded. In the latest round of grants $22 million were awarded for the 17 projects.
The Tule River Tribe was awared a $2 million grant to repair its existing intake system, replace the pipeline from the intake to the treatment plant and install a storage tank.
LSID received a $1.7 million grant for a project in the community of Tonyville. The grant will be used to replace 5,500 feet of leaking water system pipelines in Tonyville.
The State Department of Water Resources stated these projects are needed as the state just experienced ints driest three-month stretch on record heading into the summer. “Climate change has fundamentally altered our state’s water cycle — intensifying extreme weather and leading to longer, drier periods. As the world continues to warm, we must work together to manage California’s water supply. That work starts with protecting the health and safety of our communities,” said Kris Tjernell, DWR Deputy Director of Integrated Watershed Management.
DWR, in coordination with the State Water Resources Control Board, determined those who received funding in the latest round of grants awarded.
The Small Community Drought Relief program was launched in August 2021 and was included in the 2021-2022 state project.
The program is designed to help small communities address drought impacts by providing financial or technical assistance. So far the program has awarded more than $160 million to 85 projects.
Governor Gavin Newsom has included additional funding for the program in his proposed 2022-2023 budget.