The Tule River Tribe and the City of Porterville have partnered on a new tertiary water treatment plant as part of the construction of the new, relocated Eagle Mountain Casino near the Porterville Municipal Airport and Porterville Sports Complex. The water treatment plant will also improve the city of Porterville's water quality.
Another result of moving Eagle Mountain Casino and the development of the new tertiary water treatment plant is increased water quality for the Tule River Reservation.
There are three main stages of water treatment. Primary, Secondary, and tertiary water treatment. Tertiary water treatment is the final cleaning process that improves wastewater quality before it's reused. The process raises the quality of the water to domestic and industrial standards, removing pathogens making the water safe for drinking and use.
Porterville City Manager John Lollis said Southern Tulare County has the most overused water basin in California. The limits on water extraction have caused problems for both usable drinking water in the city as well as water available for agriculture in the area. This, coupled with a moratorium the tribe had to place on building new homes on the reservation has caused a strain on many families who want to build homes on the land and can’t, due to the limited water available. The current casino, Eagle Mountain Casino, uses an average of 40,000 gallons of water a day.
With the casino moving to Porterville that frees up 40,000 gallons of water a day — 14.6 million gallons a year — to be used at the Reservation, which will lead to new homes being able to be built at the Reservation.
Eagle Mountain Casino will use the water currently used to water the Porterville Sports Complex, and the tertiary water treatment plant will be used to water the sports complex. A significantly increased amount of water from the plant will also be able to be used elsewhere.
There will be 500,000 gallons of water a day that will go through the plant, and every 100 gallons used will be reduced by a third leaving more opportunity for water use for the city.
“It’s about partnership and what’s best for both city residents and tribal members working together,” said Lollis about the project.
Last year the Porterville City Council approved $36 million of certificates of participation to finance wastewater projects, including the tertiary water treatment recycling water facility to be located near the relocated casino in partnership with the Tule River Tribe. An analysis stated the city's water fund financing capacity was $44.5 million.
The tertiary water treatment plant is estimated to cost $17 million with the Tribe to contribute its proportional share of $6 million.
Also included near the tertiary water treatment plant and casino as part of the $36 million in financing is a water recharge basin that will cost $5 to $10 million to provide drainage and for the city's recharge and groundwater needs.
Ground has been broken on the relocated Eagle Mountain Casino which is scheduled to open in the fall, 2022.