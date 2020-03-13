An information and knowledge based training session amongst members of the Tule River Tribal Public Safety and Fire Departments, Paramedics, mental health providers and other non-tribal providers gathered at the Tule River Tribal Justice Center on Wednesday, March 11, took place with Rachel Maurice, Assistant Director of the Division of Victim Services from the District Attorney’s Office of the County of Riverside.
The training session by Maurice, was to increase effective tribal crisis response as well as to increase the number of trauma-informed tribal crisis responders.
She stressed that the Tribal Crisis Response Team are not first responders. They are the people who help after the first responders, for instance; social workers, mental health professionals, and tribal healers, they can be trained professionals and volunteers, people who can respond immediately during a crisis.
Maurice spoke about the needs of the youth in the tribe, the elders, people with disabilities and medical needs, or mental illness, or special needs, and said it was vitally important that the TCRT in place have communication with them, and gain their trust. She stressed the importance of communication, coordination, relationship building and trust building, between first responders, tribal crisis response team members and the tribal community. She also spoke about cultural complexities and the need of first and secondary responders to work carefully with the cultural needs and sensitivities in the tribal communities.
She said, “It’s very important that everyone works together. We are bringing resources to the community to help build community resilience.”
Maurice spoke about the need within the tribes to have a coordinated effort to help each other, and only some of the California tribes have plans and emergency responders.
“The Tule River Tribe has their own departments that are coordinating together to create an efficient Tribal Crisis Response Team as incidents dictate the type of response needed,” said Joe Boy Perez, Director of Emergency Management. He said communication is a big challenge given the geographical location of the Tule River Indian Reservation. But at this time they use radios, social media, and wifi cell phone service.
“The important part of creating the TCRT is that tribal families and elders stay in close contact and communication to help with better community awareness. There is a certain amount of community preparedness that needs to be addressed, and that goes for every community.”
The participants of the training received a training manual and a certificate of achievement upon completion of the training session.