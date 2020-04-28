The Tule River Indian Tribal Council along with Eagle Mountain Casino (EMC) Management, announced on Thursday in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it has made the difficult decision to temporarily continue to suspend the operations of the Eagle Mountain Casino until June 1.
The Tribal Council stated it didn’t make its decision lightly, recognizing the financial impact the extended closure would have not only on the Casino, but also the Tribe, as well iemployees.
Although these decisions will come at a substantial expense to the Casino, the Tribal Council emphasized it’s doing everything it possibly can to ensure the well-being of tribal members, Casino employees and guests and its “main priority is your health and safety at this time.”
“We continue to put the safety and health of our Team Members, Tribal Community Members, Guests, and families first, and thank you for your understanding during this difficult and trying pandemic crisis. We continue to urge every Team Member to follow the CDC recommendations, and well as the State of California orders to shelter in place, wash your hands with warm water and soap for a minimum of 20 seconds, stay at home if sick, practice social distancing and wear masks while running essential errands in public, and use common sense to make yourself and families safe,” said Matthew Mingrone, EMC’s General Manager.
The Casino’s closure is one of several steps the Tribal Council has taken in recent weeks to address the health threat of COVID-19. In addition to closing the Casino, the Tribal Council asked employees and guests as well as tribal members to “please continue to shelter in place” as requested by the State of California and the Federal Government. Tribal Council further commented it greatly appreciated the patience of everyone as it attempts to ensure the overall welfare of tribal members as well as Casino employees and guests.
The Tribal Council looks forward to reopening the Casino as soon as possible. In the meantime, its overarching message is: “Stay safe, stay healthy, we care.”