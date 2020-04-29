The Tule River Public Health Authority has issued a policy the Tule River Indian Reservation should shelter-in-place until June 1.
The Tule River Tribe did state as of Friday there were zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 and zero individuals who are under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
But the Tule River Public Health Authority also stated non-essential work and activities should remain closed or restricted until June 1. The organization added it will provide an update on its policy on May 13.
“Based on the continued growth and lack of available testing for the general public, we as the Public Health Authority agree that the Tule River Indian Reservation should Shelter-In-Place until June 1.
“Although there are numerous avenues to identify COVID-19 within individuals, the availability of these tests is limited and are being prioritized for those who all have symptoms of COVID-19 or those directly in contact with COVID-19 cases. There are trials being tested on humans at this time, but there are no antiviral medications or vaccines to treat or cure COVID-19.”
The organization also stressed June 1 shouldn’t be considered a date to lift restrictions. “For purposes of planning, this date should NOT be interpreted as a date to reopen non-essential work or activities with the reservation or lift restrictions for the Tule River community residents,” the organization stated.