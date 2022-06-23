The Tule River San Juan's Day Rodeo will be held on Saturday, June 25 at McCarthy Ranch.
The rodeo will begin at 4 p.m. with signups beginning at 2 p.m. There will be mutton busting for six and under for under 55 pounds. Entry fee is $20.
There will also be open barrel racing with an entry fee of $20, open ribbon roping with an entry fee of $30, team roping with an entry fee of $50 and bull riding for ages 18 and up with an entry fee of $100.
In addition there will be junior events calf riding for ages 7-14 with an entry fee of $20, pee wee barrel racing for ages 10 and under with an entry fee of $10 and junior barrel racing for ages 11-17 with a fee of $20.
There will be a kid's corner as well with a cost of $5 for ages 5 and under and 6-9. The kids corner will feature dummy roping, stick horse barrels and a boot race.
There will be a dance at 7 p.m. Saturday featuring the band In Kahootz. The Queen's Coronation Dance will also be held at 6 p.m. Friday with the crowning of the queen being held at 7.
For more information call Lois Noland, 559-756-3247 or Harold Santos, 559-359-6392. For pre-entries call Priscilla Santos, 559-786-0395.