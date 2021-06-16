Even though California fully opened up its economy on Tuesday and loosened restrictions the Tule River Indian Reservation will continue to maintain its current safety policies related to COVID-19.
While on the reservation, everyone will still be required to wear a mask when outside their household in all outdoor and indoor settings. Social distancing of at least six feet will continue to be a policy.
No indoor smoking or vaping will be allowed. Gatherings of 10 or more people or people from more than three households will continue to require approval from the Tule River Tribal Council.
“Anyone on the Tule River Indian Reservation, whether a resident or a visitor, must continue to follow these policies. It is our social responsibility to maintain the safety of the residents of the Tule River Tribe,” said Tribal Council Chairman, William J. Garfield.
On Tuesday, the state updated its COVID-19 policies, which includes lifting all capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements on businesses. Anyone vaccinated doesn't need to wear masks except in certain situations.
Mega events have reopen with indoor events of more than 5,000 in attendance requiring everyone to be vaccinated or have proof of a negative COVID test. With outdoor events of more than 10,000, vaccinations or negative COVID tests aren't required, but strongly recommended.
The Tule River Indian Reservation, though, has decided not to follow the state guidelines. The Tule River Tribe Public Health Authority stated the main reason is because of the difference in vaccination rates.
The vaccination rate for the state is 54 percent for those 12 and over, the health authority stated, but it estimated the vaccination rate on the reservation rate on the reservation was just 15 percent.
“We need more residents vaccinated to ensure the safety of the community,” said Dr. Eric Coles, Tribal Public Health Officer.
He said the decision to change the Reservation’s policies will be based on the number of people vaccinated and the number of new COVID-19 cases.
If current trends of new cases hold, the Reservation may change its policies around June 22, Coles said. “We want to ensure the community remains safe and not just follow the state’s orders,” Coles said.
Those who live or work on the Reservation are encouraged to be vaccinated to help the Reservation return to normal. To schedule an appointment, call 559-784-2316.