A resident of the Tule River Reservation came into contact with the patient who tested positive for the coronavirus, Tulre River Tribal Council Chairman Neil Peyron stated in a video posted on Facebook earlier this morning.
In the video Peyron stated it was falsely reported a Tule River Reservation resident had contacted the coronavirus. “This is not entirely correct,” said Peyron in the video.
Peyron stated the resident came into contact with the patient who was at Sierra View Medical Center who tested positive for the coronavirus. Peyron said the resident was transported back to the hospital and all precautions will be taken, including if the resident needs to be quarantined.
Peyron added all non-essential offices at the Tule River Reservation will be closed until further notice, including the Justice Center, but the Public Safety Department also remains open.
Eagle Mountain Casino continues to be open for business as well. Peyron's video is available here: