The Tule River Tribe will celebrate its Native American heritage with its annual Tule River PowWow that begins tonight.
The PowWow will be held from tonight through Sunday at McCarthy Ranch on Reservation Road. The event is open to the public. Admission is $3
Those from Native American Tribes from all over the Western Region come to the PowWow. There will be numerous dancers, singers and vendors.
The Grand Entry will be held at 7 p.m. today, noon and 7 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. The Gourd Dance will be held one hour prior to the Grand Entry. Activities will be held throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday,
Master of Ceremonies will be Rick Yazzie-Dine from Flagstaff, Ariz. The Head Gourd Dancer will be Tommy Phillips-Kiowa of Manteca.
The Host Southern Drum will be the Southern Express from Washington and the Northern Drum will be the Bearspring Singers from Southern California. Tule River Native Veterans Post 1987 will present the colors.
All drums and dancers are welcome. There will be a drum contest with $10,000 in prizes awarded for first, second, third and fourth place. There will also be a hand drum contest with $600 in prizes for first, second and third place.
In addition there will be a Chicken Dance with a winner take all prize of $1,000. There will be a Sweetheart Dance sponsored by outgoing Tule River Pow Wow Princess Aih-Nayah Manuel.
There will be payouts for Golden age men and women 60 and up-combined with each age group paying $800, $700 and $600; payouts for men and women ages 18-59 in Southern, Northern, Grass and Fancy with payouts of $800, $700 and $600; girls and boys ages 13-17 in Southern, Northern, Jingle, Fancy with payouts of $400, $300 and $200; and girls and boys ages 6-12 for Southern, Northern, Jingle and Fancy with payouts of $300, $200 and $100.
For more information contact Joyce Carothers@tulerivertribe-nsn.gov or (559) 781-4271, extension 1004.