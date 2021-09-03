The Pow Wow is coming.
The Tule River Pow Wow will be held September 17 through 19. The event will be held at 32657 Reservation Road at the Tule River Reservation.
More than $70,000 in prizes will be available. All drums and dancers are welcome. Public admission is $2 for those over the age of 5. Camping is available.
The grand entry will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, noon and 7 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. There will be food, arts and fun activities.
Gourd dancing will be featured one hour before each grand entry. Tule River Veterans Post 1987 will serve as the Color Guard.
The MC will be Val Shadowhawk and Wild Band of Comanches is the invited gourd drum group. There will be a drum contest in which prizes of $7,000, $5,000, $4,000, $3,000, $2,00 and $1,000 will be awarded.
A hand drum contest will award $500, $300 and $200 in prizes. A winner-take-all chicken dance contest will be held in which $100 will be awarded to the winner.
Contest categories will be Golden Age Women and Golden Age Men 60 and up which pays $800, $700 and $600. There will also be Senior Adult women and senior adult men ages 45-59 and adult women and adult men ages 18-44 that will be $800, $700 and $600.
There will be teen girls and teen boys age groups 13-17 that will pay $400, $300 and $200. There will be junior girls and junior boys ages 6-12 that will pay $300, $200 and $100.
All of the age groups will have four categories, Southern, Northern, Jingle and Fancy, with the exception of junior boys which will have Southern, Northern, Grass and Fancy. There will also be a Tiny Tots group for ages 0 to 5.
No drugs, alcohol, weapons or dogs will be allowed at the event. For vendor information contact Marilisa Manuel, marilisa.manuel@tulerivertribe-nsn.gov or 559-350-4400. For all other information contact Zachary Janoko, zachary.janoko@tulerivertribe-nsn.gov or 559-350-4400.