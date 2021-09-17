The Tule River Pow Wow begins tonight and will run through Sunday. The event will be held at McCarthy Ranch at 32657 Reservation Road.
More than $70,000 in prizes will be available. All drums and dancers are welcome. Public admission is $2 for those over the age of 5. Camping is available.
The grand entry will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, noon and 7 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. There will be food, arts and fun activities.
Gourd dancing will be featured one hour before each grand entry. Tule River Veterans Post 1987 will serve as the Color Guard. For more information contact Zachary Janoko, zachary.janoko@tulerivertribe-nsn.gov or 559-350-4400.