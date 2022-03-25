Those in the area will have a chance to explore the longest pedestrian path in Porterville community at the Tule River Parkway 5K on April 9 at 9 a.m.
Participants can run or walk the scenic 3.1 mile route. The event is non-competitive, but there will be a timing clock at the start/ finish line. Registration is $10 and includes a custom bib and commemorative finisher medal.
The Tule River Parkway runs parallel to the Tule River from Highway 65 to Main Street. The Parkway was originally developed as part of an extensive effort to clean up the river and make it accessible to the public.
It features a walking and biking trail with expansion planned for the future. It's also home to beautiful native plant gardens maintained by the Tule River Parkway Association that have been adopted by various organizations and individuals in the community.
The event is co-sponsored by the City of Porterville, Tule River Parkway Association and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Participants can meet at the Jaye Street Park and Ride parking lot located just south of the Jaye Street Bridge.
For more information, visit ci.porterville.ca.us or call (559) 791-7695. Follow Parks and Leisure Services on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for all of the latest updates.