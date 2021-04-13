The Tule River Indian Housing Authority has received a $5 million grant to develop affordable housing from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The grant is being awarded to help alleviate a housing shortage for the Tule River Tribe. The grant will be used to construction 19 housing units of which 10 will be single-family homes and nine will be townhouses.
HUD announced on Monday a total more more than $90 million in grants to 24 Tribes across the country to support new housing construction, housing rehabilitation, and critical infrastructure projects.
“This past year was a stark reminder of just how important access to safe, stable housing is — especially in Tribal communities disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “The funding HUD is awarding today will support much needed affordable housing investments in Indian Country.”
The funds were awarded through HUD’s Indian Housing Block Grant (IHBG) Competitive program to help construct new housing units for low-income families living in Tribal communities. It's projected this funding will support the construction of approximately 350 new housing units.
This year’s IHBG competition generated a great deal of interest as there were 141 applicants submitted by Tribes.
“We're super excited,” Tule River Indian Housing Authority Executive Director Joel Azure said. “We're very excited for the housing authority, the tribe and the whole area.”
This is the second round of grants awarded through the program as the first round of grants was awarded in December, 2019.
In addition in July, 2019, The Tule River Indian Housing Authority along with its partner Self Help Enterprises also received a grant which provides $1.1 million annually over 10 years to develop affordable housing.
Through the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee the organizations received federal tax credits of $1,100,954 annually for each of 10 years. The funds are being used to construct 40 units of affordable housing for Tule River tribal members — 15 single family units and 25 town houses.
The project known as Nupchi Xo’oy is being located in the city limits of Porterville. The units are expected to be fully occupied this year. “That's the goal,” Azure said. “They're moving families in right now.”
“This is our next project,” added Azure about the housing to be funding by the HUD grant. Azure said the housing will be the Cow Mountain development located on the Tule River Reservation.
He said it's hoped construction of the housing will be completed by September, 2023. “The goal is to have everything wrapped up by 2023,”Azure said.
He added it's hoped the groundbreaking for the project will be held as soon as this fall or by early next year.