On International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, the Tule River Indian Health Center received a $200,000 grant to help fund a major Emergency Medical Training program.
The grant was awarded as part of $79.1 million in overdose prevention grants that were awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The $200,000 is part of $7.1 million of the $79.1 million in Rural Emergency Medical Services Training grants. The grant will focus on training EMS personnel on addressing mental health and substance abuse issues.
The grant will help staff the Tule River Indian Health Center's Emergency Medical Services Department.
The Tule River Indian Health Center will use the grant to help implement the Emergency Medical Services Training Project, which will recruit and train emergency personnel in rural areas in Tulare County with a focus on addressing mental health, behavioral health, and substance abuse issues.
A minimum of 136 paramedics, Emergency Medical Technicians, and EMT students from the Porterville College EMT Program will participate in a wide range of training, including: Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, Pre-Hospital Trauma Life Support, Mental Health First Aid for Adults, Mental Health First Aid for Youth, Naloxone, and Certified Ambulance Documentation.
Those participating will also have the chance to realize state-of-the-art training such as using the SimMan 3G Plush, which is a realistic full-body adult patient simulator that's easy to operate. Participants will also participate in individual and group training to improve EMS skills.
Participants will also have access to scenario training through Vrpatients — a state-of-the-art virtual reality training system.
As a result of the program three paramedics and three EMTs will be trained to serve in the Tule River Indian Health Center EMS Department. EMS training will also be provided for partner agencies, including the Tule River Fire Department EMTs, Camp Nelson Volunteer Ambulance State, Imperial Ambulance and Tulare County Fire Department EMTs and paramedics.
The grant will help fund ambulance documentation, four Virtual Reality Simulation modules, six SimMan training modules and hemorrhage control training. The grant will also help fund courses in Mental Health First Air for Adults, Mentah Health First Aid for youth, naloxone, a two-hour SimMan module course for behavioral and overdose emergencies and one virtual reality simulation scenario on mental health/substance abuse.
The grant will help fund three cases of Naloxone and a 13 EMS personnel will be trained in the use of emergency opioid overdose medication.