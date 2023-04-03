With no storms expected for the next several weeks, Tule River flows from the Richard L. Schafer Dam at Success Lake at the request of the Lower Tule Irrigation District, the Porterville Fire Department posted on its Facebook page.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is temporarily reducing flows so the Lower Tule Irrigation District can make repairs to hits facilities damaged by high river flows. Lower Tule Irrigation District has also requested Porter Slough be reopened to divert a limited amount of water to the northwest of Porterville to provide additional relief to the west side of the county which was hit hard by flooding.
City of Porterville crews are also continued to work to remove debris from the river and to continue to reinforce banks on the river within the city. PFD stated what's being done now is temporary and the Tule River will likely return to “historic” levels later in the month.
The Mandatory Evacuation Order of the banks of the Tule River within city limits remains in effect as nobody is allowed to be along the river and the order will be enforced, PFD stated.