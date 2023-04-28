With temperatures well above average this weekend, the City of Porterville is continuing to stress an Evacuation Order along the banks of the Tule River remains in effect. That means no one is allowed to be along the river.
The City of Porterville is encouraging the public to choose “life over recreation.” With hot temperatures, residents may be tempted to enter the Tule River to cool off by spending time in or near the river and canals.
With the Mandatory Evacuation Order of the banks of the Tule River within the city limits issued on March 19 still in effect, city officials ask all residents avoid the waterways and as river levels continue to rise. Even with the hot weather, the Tule River is cold and can shock and incapacitate even the best swimmers.
Water releases from the Success Lake Schafer Dam over the next several months will be monitored and controlled to manage snowmelt runoff, city staff stated. City staff added the snow is expected to begin melting this weekend, but no immediate flooding is expected. But city staff added that could change in the coming months if the snow melts too quickly.
As of Friday, April 28 locally the Southern Sierra snowpack was still 336 percent above normal, which will lead to the melting of thousands of acre feet of water, some of which may feed into Success Lake and the Tule River.
“The city of Porterville urges residents to stay away from the river, practice water safety in allowed recreational spaces and have a plan if your residence is located near a waterway,' the city stated.
The city offers cooling centers during periods of extreme heat at City Hall, the Porterville Library adjacent to Grocery outlet and the Porterville Transit Center during normal business hours. The Fallen Heroes Park Splash Pad will also be available every weekend beginning Memorial Day through Labor Day from 3 to 5 p.m.
During extreme heat emergencies with sustained high temperatures the Splash Pad and additional cooling centers may be open with longer hours. For more information call 559-782-7499.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for Saturday's high to be 95. The temperature will then begin to cool off but to still be a warm 88 on Sunday.
Then a cooling trend really kicks in with a high of 72 expected on Monday and a high of 68 on Tuesday. There's even a slight chance of rain throughout next week with the highest possibility of rain coming mid-week.
There's a 20 percent chance of rain on Tuesday and Tuesday night, a 30 percent chance of rain on Wednesday, a 40 percent chance of rain on Wednesday night, a 30 percent chance of rain on Thursday, a 20 percent chance of rain on Thursday night and a 20 percent chance of rain on Friday. Highs are expected to stay around 70 next week with a high of 74 on Friday.