Tulare County continues to hold steady as far as its COVID-19 statistics are concerned, with a continued week-to-week slight improvement.
That was the report given by Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz during his weekly update on the status of COVID-19 in the county at Tuesday's Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting.
There was a slight drop in Tulare County's official case rate as released by the state on Tuesday. The case rate fell from 3.1 per 100,000 over a 7-day period to 2.9 per 100,000 or .0029 percent.
Tulare County is in the orange tier but its overall positive test rate and positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas meets the guidelines for the least restrictive tier, the yellow tier. The county's overall positive test rate fell from 1.7 to 1.5 percent and its positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas fell from 2.2 to 1.7 percent.
For the county to move into the yellow tier it must reduce its case rate to 2 per 100,000. But it may very well be before that happens the state will fully reopen the economy anyway. The state plans to fully reopen the economy on June 15.
It's expected the state will continue to keep its tiered system for events such as large public and private gatherings, theater performances and indoor sporting events. Lutz gave an update on the guidelines for large gatherings as the state began to allow large gatherings with restrictions depending on what tier a county is in last week.
In the orange tier in Tulare County large private gatherings such as weddings of up to 100 people are allowed or 300 people are allowed if it can be shown everyone in attendance has been vaccinated or has a negative COVID test. For public gatherings such as conferences the number of people allowed outdoors is 50 and the number of people allowed indoors is 25, Lutz said.
Tulare County's R which measures the rate of spread of the virus remains at .77. Tulare County is in the “likely decreasing category, meaning the rate of the virus is expected to increase at a lower level than its current rate of increase. The number .77 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
The number of overall cases increased by 143 over the last week which is a .29 percent increase. That's a slightly lower increase than the increase from the previous week which was .7 percent.
On Monday Sierra View reported it had two COVID-19 patients and eight patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported four of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported two of its 21 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View still has no employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 as all 174 employees who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. Sierra View has had a total of 1,214 positive tests.