Tulare County is receiving nearly $91 million from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that was approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden.
The $90.6 million Tulare County will receive will be reviewed during the Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting to be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The $90.6 million the county is receiving from the most recent COVID-19 funding package is far more than the $49 million Tulare County received from the initial stimulus package to deal with COVID-19, the CARES Act.
Again, Tulare County will have substantial flexibility on how to spend the $90.6 million as it when spending the $49 million from the CARES Act. The $90.6 million can be used to support housing, small business, impacted industries, essential workers and communities hardest hit by the pandemic. Funding up to the level of revenue lost in various sectors will be allowed.
The county can also use the funds to significantly increase the wages of eligible workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency such as increasing wages for public health workers.
The county can also use the funds to fund government services that have lost revenue due to COVID-19. The $90.6 million can also be used to invest in water, sewer and broadband projects.
It's expected the $90.6 million will be used in a similar way as the $49 million in CARES Act funding was used. A report on how the CARES Act funding was used will also be presented at Tuesday's board meeting.
From the CARES Act, Tulare County spent nearly $3.6 million on COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. More than $2.6 million was spent on food programs and nearly $2.7 million was spent on housing programs.
More than $8.4 million was spent for improving the telework capabilities of public employees. There was $1.4 million spent on medical expenses.
There was $15 million spent on wages for public health and public safety employees. Another $3.1 million was spent on personal protective equipment. Another $5.2 million was spent on public health expenses.
There was nearly $5.8 spent on small business assistance. The county set aside $16.6 million in community investment for areas such as food and housing programs and small business assitance.
While $7.5 million was set aside to support small businesses, there was $5.8 million allocated. More than $5.3 million was allocated in $5,000 grants to small businesses. The grants could be used to pay for rent, utility costs, cleaning costs as a result of COVID-19, personal protective equipment, social distancing reconfiguration and costs associated with limited cash-handling.
Administrative costs for the grant program was $124,069. Another $301,000 was distributed to businesses to help them mitigate the impact of COVID-19.
In addition, the bi-weekly report on the status of COVID-19 in Tulare County will be presented at the board meeting.