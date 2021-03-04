Tulare County Public Health is now using the statewide My Turn platform for COVID-19 vaccination notifications and scheduling appointments.
This announcement comes as the County has partnered with Curative to operate an ongoing mass vaccination clinic at Tulare's International Agri-Center . Vaccination appointments are now available at My Turn for those eligible groups to make appointments for vaccinations.
Through the statewide system, Tulare County residents can sign up to receive notifications via text or email when it's their turn to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, based on eligibility, and to schedule both first and second vaccination appointments. County officials urge residents to visit My Turn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ to sign up, or call 1-833-422-4255 if in need of assistance over the phone.
To date, more than 30 percent of residents who notified Tulare County Public Health of their interest to get vaccinated by completing the COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Form have been vaccinated. County officials will continue to use the interest form and individuals who have completed the interest form will continue to be contacted for vaccination appointments as they open. However, officials urge residents to use My Turn, as it's possible they may secure a vaccination appointment sooner.
While COVID-19 vaccine supply remains limited to eligible groups, the My Turn portal allows residents to find out if they're eligible and if it's their turn to get vaccinated. If they're eligible, the platform provides the ability to schedule vaccination appointments. If it isn't one's turn yet, they can register to be notified when they become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Tulare County. Currently, health care workers, individuals age 65 and older, and frontline workers in education and childcare, emergency services, public safety, and food and agriculture can book appointments.
The home page asks users to select a language; then they will be prompted to click to check their eligibility. On the next page, users will be asked to confirm their eligibility through questions, including what county they live in, they’re occupation, and their age range. The portal will then let users know if they're eligible.
Those whose turn it is to get the vaccine will then be asked to put in an address or ZIP code to find appointment locations and times — provided any vaccination clinics are available. For those not eligible, the website will give the user the option to register for updates. The prompt includes questions about their age range, their employment, whether they live in a long-term care setting or congregate housing, and some personal information, including name, ZIP code, and phone number.
Curative Partners With Agri-Center Site
Tulare County Public Health announced its partnership with Curative to operate an ongoing mass vaccination clinic at the International Agri-Center in Tulare. Those who are eligible to get vaccinated in Tulare County and have yet to secure an appointment elsewhere can visit https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ to schedule an appointment, or call the Tulare County COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center, (559) 685-2260.
Curative currently operates mass vaccination clinics throughout California. From rapid, mass-scale testing for COVID-19 to other essential services, Curative partners with communities to strengthen public health services with turnkey programs, easy-to-access experiences, and scalable infrastructure. The mass vaccination site located at the International Agri-Center in Tulare will operate four days a week, including weekends.
“It’s an honor for Curative to deliver vaccination deployment in the Tulare County community. This is a significant moment in history, and we are ready to bring these life-saving vaccines to people who need them,” said Isaac Turner, Chief Information Officer and co-founder of Curative. “Curative has disrupted the traditional health care delivery system by rapidly scaling COVID-19 testing at thousands of sites across the country in a matter of months and administering the flu vaccine.
Now, we are eager to put our proven model to work for the COVID-19 vaccine. As we enter this new phase of the pandemic, we’re building on everything we learned over the last year at Curative, and we look forward to making health care more accessible to all, both now and in the future, as we evolve as a company.”
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov and www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov