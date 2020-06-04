The Tulare County Superior Court announced on Wednesday that it will begin lifting some restrictions on access to its courthouses to the extent it can be conducted safely within existing health and public safety resource and technological limitations. Courtrooms will begin conducting hearings in most case types beginning June 4. All Traffic and Small Claims hearings will be heard starting September 8, 2020. Measures have been put into place to promote safe social distancing in all court locations. In addition to social distancing in all public spaces, the court is alternating calendar times and promoting the use of remote video and telephonic appearances.
Public service counters will remain closed until June 10 when they will re-open to the public by appointment only. Parties seeking appointments may visit the court’s website on or after June 10 at www.tularesuperiorcourt.ca.gov for details on scheduling an appointment.
Notwithstanding the foregoing, General Order 20-03, signed by Presiding Judge, Brett Alldredge, will remain in effect, ordering all access to courthouses restricted to only those required to appear in person, including parties, victims, witnesses, attorneys and those conducing necessary business. Parties are strongly encouraged to appear via remote video and teleconference when available. Visit the court’s website at to request a remote appearance.
All court processing divisions are currently available via phone Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and drop boxes remain available for public use. A drive-up drop box will be installed at the Visalia location by June 9. The box will be located on the east side of the courthouse and will accept drops for any court offices located within the building. The public should continue to conduct business via drop box, mail and e-file when available. Walk-up service window 2 in the South County Justice Center remains available as a drop box location for south county court users.
The court will continue to expand operations as resource and health and safety constraints permit. For the latest Court re-opening updates, please visit the Court’s website.